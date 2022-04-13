Otsego County man facing several charges following attempted burglary

SPRINGFIELD, N.Y. – A Springfield man is facing several charges after state police say he was found in possession of ghost guns and other firearms following an attempted home invasion.
On April 10, troopers were called to a home on County Highway 54 in Springfield for an attempted break-in.
Police say 37-year-old Kenneth A. Carson tried to enter the home of someone he knew without permission, and discharged a firearm while outside the residence.
During the investigation, police say Carson was found in possession of illegal firearms.
Carson was arrested and charged with the following felonies:
- First-degree attempted burglary in the first degree
- Criminal use of a firearm
- Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon
- Manufacture of a machine gun
- Reckless endangerment
- Criminal mischief
Carson was remanded to the Otsego County jail on $20,000 cash bail or $45,000 bond. His next court date was scheduled for May 5.