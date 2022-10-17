Otsego County man facing several sex abuse charges

MORRIS, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of sexually abusing three people, including two minors, over the course of several years, according to the sheriff’s office.
William Gates, 62, of Morris, allegedly abused the two minors for years while they were living at his residence. The sheriff’s office says the adult victim was also subjected to sexual assault by forcible compulsion.
Gates was arrested on Oct. 14 following the execution of a search warrant at his home.
He is charged with a first-degree criminal sex act, first-degree sex abuse, aggravated sex abuse, three counts of forcible touching and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Gates was remanded to the Otsego County jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $25,000 bond.
The county Child Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services assisted the sheriff’s office with the investigation.