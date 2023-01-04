 Skip to main content
Otsego County woman accused of abusing 2 children

Otsego County Sheriff's Office investigating

An Otsego County woman is facing charges after allegedly abusing two children at a home in the town of Morris.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Christine M. Gates, of Morris, on Jan. 3 and charged her with criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.

Gates is accused of abusing the two children over a period of time, but the exact amount of time was not specified by the sheriff's office.

Gates was released with an appearance ticket after her arrest.

