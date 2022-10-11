Otsego County woman admits to having sexual contact with 7-month-old, sending recording to partner

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – An Otsego County woman is facing 10 to 20 years in prison after admitting to having oral sexual contact with a 7-month-old boy, recording it and sending it to someone she had an intimate relationship with.
Shelby Ortiz, 30, of Maryland, pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography while in federal court on Tuesday.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ortiz admitted that she performed the sex act, knowing it was being recorded, and intentionally sent it to a person living in Florida with whom she had an online dominant/submissive sexual relationship.
The Justice Department did not say what Ortiz's relationship is with the infant.
Ortiz is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 21, 2023.