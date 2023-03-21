Otsego County woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing child pornography

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – An Otsego County woman who admitted to having sexual contact with a 7-month-old boy was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Tuesday.

Shelby Ortiz, of the town of Maryland, recorded herself performing sexual acts with the child and sent it to a partner in Florida with whom she had an online dominant/submissive relationship. In October 2022, Ortiz pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

Ortiz will also be on parole for 20 years after her release and will have to register as a sex offender.

Oneonta police and state police assisted with the investigation leading to Ortiz’s arrest.