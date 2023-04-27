Over 15,000 untaxed cigarettes seized from Utica smoke shop

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office seized over 15,000 untaxed cigarettes from a smoke shop in Utica while executing a search warrant on April 26.

Deputies searched Unique West Side Smoke Shop on the 1200 block of Court Street around 10:30 a.m. and found the cigarettes as well as over $2,000 in cash.

The sheriff’s office has not released details about the number of suspects in this case or their names pending further action by an Oneida County grand jury.

Sheriff Robert Maciol says the suspect or suspects are likely facing charges for the possession and sale of untaxed cigarettes as well as conspiracy to commit these crimes. Additional charges are also possible pending further investigation.