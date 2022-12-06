Parents of defendant, victim, testify in Matthew Westcott murder trial

Matthew Westcott chose to wear his orange prison jumpsuit to his murder trial, in Oneida County Court. Among the several witnesses he heard testify on Tuesday- his parents, recounting a family meeting that devolved into an argument that ended with the shooting death of Matthew's brother, James Westcott, allegedly at Matthew's hand. Their father, Edward Westcott, said that during that September 17th, 2021 family meeting, James Westcott threatened to dump gasoline on the house, go outside and torch it and listen to his family scream, trying to get out, and, threatened to 'slap the snot' out of his mother, Theresa Westcott, who also testified on Tuesday. Edward said he heard a pop, then saw Matthew with a long gun in his hand, and James on the floor, with a large wound to the left side of his face. James could be heard, laboring to breathe, during his father's 911 call, which was played in court. On cross examination, Edward Westcott said James would make a lot of threats, and at times, he believed he'd carry them out while the family was sleeping. The prosecution says this is a crime of rage and anger. The defense has said it was an act of self defense, which would seem to indicate that the defendant will take the stand.
Theresa Westcott testified that her son, James, on the day of the incident, was trying to tell her how she was going to spend the money she earned, and that she'd never seen him so angry. She also said that, to an extent, she'd become used to James saying things (threats) and not following through. A relative of the family testified that James came to his house to borrow his weed whacker, which was not uncommon. But he said on this day-the day of the family argument-James also asked to borrow extra gas, because he had a lot of weed whacking to do.
The trial is expected to go into next week.