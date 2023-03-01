Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run on Black River Boulevard in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Part of Black River Boulevard in Rome closed just after noon on Wednesday so police could investigate a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously hurt.
It happened on the 1600 block near Fastrac.
Police say a man was walking across the boulevard in a crosswalk when he was hit by a silver SUV heading south. The driver of the SUV immediately fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Drivers are advised to avoid that area of the boulevard as authorities work on reconstructing the scene.
Rome police are still searching for the vehicle and the driver. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has other information that may help the investigation is asked to call 315-339-7744.
The crash remains under investigation.