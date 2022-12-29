Pennsylvania man accused of crashing truck while driving drunk in Lewis County

GREIG, N.Y. – A Pennsylvania man was charged with DWI after authorities say he crashed into a tree in Lewis County Wednesday night.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Jason Brubaker was driving a GMC pickup truck on North Shore Road in the town of Greig just before 9 p.m. when he went off the road and struck a tree.
Brubaker failed field sobriety tests at the scene and was taken to the Lewis County Public Safety Building where he was found to have a blood alcohol content of .16%.
He was charged with aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, which means there was a child in the vehicle at the time. He is also facing other traffic violations.
Brubaker was released with appearance tickets.