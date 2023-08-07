Pennsylvania Man Charged After Investigation into Domestic Dispute

WEBB, N.Y. -- The Town of Webb Police Department made an arrest following an investigation into a domestic dispute.
Through the investigation, it was determined that Evan M. Taylor, 42, of Pennsylvania "had intentionally thrown a cellular phone at another person which struck said person in the head causing injury," police said.
Taylor then restricted the person from leaving a room that the dispute occurred in, preventing that person from seeking safety or medical attention.
"Taylor was arraigned via Herkimer County CAP Court and subsequently remanded to the Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond," police stated.
Taylor is charged with unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.