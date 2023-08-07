 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
occurring.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 412 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area.  Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rome, Lee, Vienna, Sylvan Beach, Taberg, Blossvale and Verona
Beach.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Pennsylvania Man Charged After Investigation into Domestic Dispute

  • 0
Town of Webb Police Investigation

AP

WEBB, N.Y. -- The Town of Webb Police Department made an arrest following an investigation into a domestic dispute. 

Through the investigation, it was determined that Evan M. Taylor, 42, of Pennsylvania "had intentionally thrown a cellular phone at another person which struck said person in the head causing injury," police said. 

Taylor then restricted the person from leaving a room that the dispute occurred in, preventing that person from seeking safety or medical attention. 

"Taylor was arraigned via Herkimer County CAP Court and subsequently remanded to the Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond," police stated. 

Taylor is charged with unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of a weapon and assault. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you