Phone, wallet stolen from Oneonta Walmart later found inside Hartwick Grand Union

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for two people they’d like to question regarding a stolen wallet investigation in Oneonta.
According to police, a Samsung cell phone and a wallet with cash and cards inside were stolen from the Walmart women’s restroom just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 24. The victim returned to the restroom after realizing she left her items there but did not find them.
Police say the phone and the wallet turned up later, minus the cash, inside the Grand Union on Commons Drive in Hartwick.
State police have released security photos of a man and woman they'd like to speak to regarding this investigation. Police also released photos of the red vehicle the two left the store in.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to state police at 607-561-7400.