Police: Arrest Made in Local Stolen Vehicle Case

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a person after an incident from October 2022.
Deputies arrested Tyler Gano, 25, of Worcester after an investigation into a report of a motor vehicle stolen from the Hartwick Commons parking lot last year.
"The motor vehicle was located abandoned in Worcester, and the subsequent investigation yielded the defendant as the suspect," officials said.
The defendant was located on Saturday in Oneonta, and he was taken into custody.
According to deputies, here are the charges:
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 3rd degree,
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 4th degree, and
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 5th degree.
The defendant was processed in the Otsego County Correctional Facility, awaiting centralized arraignment.