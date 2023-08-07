 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
occurring.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 412 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area.  Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rome, Lee, Vienna, Sylvan Beach, Taberg, Blossvale and Verona
Beach.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

Police: Arrest Made in Local Stolen Vehicle Case

Arrest

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a person after an incident from October 2022.

Deputies arrested Tyler Gano, 25, of Worcester after an investigation into a report of a motor vehicle stolen from the Hartwick Commons parking lot last year. 

"The motor vehicle was located abandoned in Worcester, and the subsequent investigation yielded the defendant as the suspect," officials said. 

The defendant was located on Saturday in Oneonta, and he was taken into custody.

According to deputies, here are the charges:

  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 3rd degree,
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 4th degree, and
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 5th degree.

The defendant was processed in the Otsego County Correctional Facility, awaiting centralized arraignment.

