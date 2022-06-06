Police arrest man suspected of burglarizing Utica business

UTICA, N.Y. – Surveillance footage helped Utica police locate a man suspected of burglarizing a business on Miller Street.
Utica police were called to the 1100 block of Miller Street on June 3 for a reported burglary. Police say the suspect used a picnic table to get into a high window. Once inside, the suspect allegedly stole money, electronics and keys to the building.
After reviewing the footage police recognized the suspect as 32-year-old Roy Zehr, of Utica.
UPD issued a “be on the lookout” alert and Zehr was located not far from the business. Police say Zehr was in possession of a tote bag with the business’ logo on it full of stolen items.
Zehr was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.