 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 15 to 25
percent this afternoon, east winds gusting up to 15 mph and very
dry conditions will lead to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
today across central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Police arrest one of several suspects in Utica attack

  • Updated
  • 0
Yarida Quiones-Cotta

UTICA, N.Y. – Police are working to identify several people accused of beating a man with baseball bats and sticks in Utica on Monday night.

Police say the victim had visible contusions on his face and head after the attack and was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment.

The victim recognized one of the alleged assailants as 45-year-old Yarida Quiones-Cotta, who was located in another apartment and arrested. She was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation into the others who were involved is ongoing.

Police say the objects used in the assault were also located nearby.

Recommended for you