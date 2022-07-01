Police arrest suspect in shots-fired incident at Taco Bell in North Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police arrested a suspect Thursday evening after shots were fired outside the Taco Bell in North Utica earlier in the day.
According to police, 23-year-old Christion Metzger, of Rome, was located in Madison County hours after the incident.
The investigation started around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday when police say Metzger was arguing with people in another vehicle in the parking lot of the Taco Bell on North Genesee Street before pulling out a gun and shooting at them.
An investigator with UPD who was in the area heard the shots and went to the scene. The investigator followed one of the involved vehicles as it left the parking lot and stopped it on Route 49. The passenger was bleeding from the hand, which police later determined was from broken glass, not a gunshot.
Police say Metzger and the victim knew each other, and Metzger had allegedly stolen something from the victim prior to the incident.
As the investigation continued, police were led to a residence in Munnsville later that evening.
Authorities were surveilling the house when they say Metzger left the residence and ran as officers attempted to take him into custody.
He was apprehended not far from the home.
Metzger was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and a parole violation. Utica police say there may be additional charges in this case.