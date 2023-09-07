Police Call About South Utica Price Chopper Trespassing Leads to Arrest

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department was dispatched to the South Utica Price Chopper on Wednesday regarding a male trespassing on the property.
When police arrived, they learned that the male had outstanding warrants through the UPD.
Tracy Harris, 58, of Utica, was then taken into custody without incident.
"Upon searching him subsequent to his arrest, the officer located a large plastic baggie containing several smaller corner knot baggies with a substance consistent with crack cocaine in his front pocket. Harris was then transported to the Utica Police Department, and once there, an investigator with the Special Investigations Unit was contacted for narcotics charging purposes," UPD stated.
Harris was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding criminal mischief warrant.