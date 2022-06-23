Police catch burglary suspect inside house on Main Street in Yorkville

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – A Madison County man is accused of breaking into a home on Main Street in Yorkville Wednesday evening just before 5:30 p.m.
When Yorkville police officers arrived at the scene they were informed that the suspect, 36-year-old Brian Land, of Leonardsville, was inside the house.
With assistance from the New York Mills, Whitestown and Whitesboro officers a perimeter was established around the residence and police were able to arrest Land.
He was taken to the station and charged with felony burglary and possession of burglar tools.
Police say more charges are possible in this case as the investigation continues.
Land was charged with grand larceny in December of 2021 in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Utica.