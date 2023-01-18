Police continue search for suspect who left New York Mills schools on lockout after trying to enter building

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – New York Mills police are still searching for a homeless man they say tried to get into the school building Tuesday, leading to a lockout.
The suspect has been identified as John Becker, who police say has warrants out for his arrest for unrelated incidents.
Police say Tuesday morning, Becker tried to get into the school building three different times before fleeing into a wooded area when he was pursued by the school resource officer.
Anyone with information on Becker’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 315-736-6623.