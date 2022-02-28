Police: Drunk suspect found passed out in car he stole from Old Forge bar

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – A Pennsylvania man is accused of assaulting a bartender in Old Forge before jumping in someone else’s vehicle and driving away while drunk.
According to Town of Webb police, 31-year-old Anthony J. Tarantini and others in a wedding party were at the Back Door Bar into the early hours Sunday morning.
Police say the bartender offered to drive the wedding guests to the rental cottage using a customer’s vehicle, which was running in the parking lot.
Tarantini allegedly started fighting with a friend at the bar, and became aggressive with the bartender, who was trying to break up the fight. Police say Tarantini then jumped in the running vehicle and drove away.
Police found the vehicle a short time later on State Route 28 with Tarantini passed out in the driver’s seat.
Police say Tarantini initially started to fight with the officers, but was eventually taken into custody around 2:10 a.m. with a blood-alcohol level of .22%.
Tarantini was charged with:
- Third-degree assault
- Driving while intoxicated
- Aggravated DWI, BAC over .08%
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
He was released with appearance tickets returnable to Town of Web Court on March 24.