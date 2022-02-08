 Skip to main content
Police find ghost gun during traffic stop in Utica; 3 men facing charges

  • Updated
Three men from Utica are facing weapons charges following a traffic stop at the corner of Tracy and Hart streets.

Three Utica men are facing several weapons charges following a traffic stop Monday night.

The Utica Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit, along with members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, stopped a vehicle on the corner of Hart and Tracy streets around 8:45 p.m.

After officers noticed an open alcoholic beverage and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, the driver, 25-year-old Richard Gibbs, was asked to step out of the vehicle. He did not comply and began to get physical with the officers. He was eventually taken into custody.

The two others in the vehicle also got out so officers could investigate.

The officers found an untraceable, self-manufactured 9 mm ghost gun in the vehicle and arrested all three men.

Ghost gun arrest Utica

Gibbs, who police say was also driving without a valid license, was charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Resisting arrest
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Vehicle and traffic violations

Ruben Adorno, 30, was charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • A vehicle and traffic violation

Lawrence Napper, 26, was charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm

In December, Napper pleaded guilty to a previous gun charge from an arrest back in June. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Oneida County Court Wednesday, and is facing a minimum 10-year sentence.

