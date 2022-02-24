Police find meth, fentanyl while executing search warrant in Rome; 2 arrested

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police arrested two people with warrants out for their arrest while executing a search warrant at a home on Parry Street.
Inside the home, police found 38-year-old Dustin A. Pack, who was wanted on an active arrest warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested at the scene.
Heath A. Brower, 38, was also in the residence, and arrested on an active warrant out of Utica.
According to police, investigators found methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, Suboxone strips, cash, a loaded shotgun and drug paraphernalia in the home.
Rome police say Pack and Brower will likely face charges stemming from this search and seizure following further investigation.