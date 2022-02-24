 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per
hour at times between 1 AM and 7 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Police find meth, fentanyl while executing search warrant in Rome; 2 arrested

  • Updated
  • 0

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police arrested two people with warrants out for their arrest while executing a search warrant at a home on Parry Street.

Inside the home, police found 38-year-old Dustin A. Pack, who was wanted on an active arrest warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested at the scene.

Heath A. Brower, 38, was also in the residence, and arrested on an active warrant out of Utica.

According to police, investigators found methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, Suboxone strips, cash, a loaded shotgun and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Rome police say Pack and Brower will likely face charges stemming from this search and seizure following further investigation.

