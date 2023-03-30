Police find shots-fired calls unfounded at local high schools; NYSP say similar calls reported across NY

Police were called to Proctor High School and Rome Free Academy Thursday morning for reports of shots fired.
The police departments in both Utica and Rome investigated and found no evidence of a shooting or active shooter.
According to the Oneida County 911 log, a call came in at 10:03 a.m. reporting shots fired at Proctor High School in Utica. Then another call reporting the same thing at Rome Free Academy came in at 10:10 a.m.
There was a heavy police presence at Proctor right after the call came in and the school was placed on lock-in.
Following the investigation Utica police determined the call was a hoax.
While the school plans to remain open for the day, many parents are picking their children up and taking them home for the day.
Rome City School District Superintendent Peter Blake told NewsChannel 2, "We have a police presence at all of our schools every day, already. So we do not have anything different happening there. If Rome PD felt there was a viable threat/concern, I am certain that they would increase their police presence at and around the schools."
Rome police say in addition to the officers assigned to RFA daily, they sent more units to investigate the report. Officers determined there was no active shooter and they are investigating the source of the call. They suspect the same person made both calls.
Blake said a message will also be sent soon to parents soon.
A false report was also made about Herkimer Junior Senior High School Thursday morning. A 'hold in place' was issued and police were called in to investigate. Police say there was no credible threat.
New York State Police posted to Twitter around 10:30 a.m. saying there have been multiple incidents of unfounded "swatting" calls across the state reporting active shooters in schools. They are also investigating the source or sources of these calls.
The State Police is aware of swatting incidents that have occurred across the state, in which a caller states that there is an active shooter in a school. All of the reports are unfounded. We are working alongside our federal & local partners to investigate the threats. pic.twitter.com/cr4lPfGAFD— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) March 30, 2023
Calls were also reported in Onondaga County, Albany and Buffalo. Similar incidents also happened in other states earlier this week, including Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.