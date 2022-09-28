Police investigating after vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the 1000 block of Liberty Street in Rome Tuesday evening, according to Rome police.
The victim told police that he was outside his SUV, which was parked in his driveway, when a Black male approached him from behind, put a gun to his head and demanded the keys.
Police say the victim handed over the keys and the suspect fled in the SUV headed east.
According to police, the stolen vehicle was a white 2009 Ford Escape with the vanity license plate: NTMYPNY. The SUV also has a missing side mirror, which police say came off after the suspect struck a utility pole when speeding off. The vehicle also has a broken taillight.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Rome police tip line at 315-339-7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.