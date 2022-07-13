Police looking for home surveillance footage after shots fired in East Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after shots were fired in East Utica Tuesday night.
Police were called to the intersection of South Street and Tilden Avenue around 9:15 p.m. where they found several spent shell casings in the street. Police were also informed that multiple people ran from the scene in different directions through various backyards after the shots were fired.
While the officers were still on the scene processing evidence, other units were dispatched to St. Elizabeth’s after a victim reportedly walked in with a gunshot wound to the knee. Police are still trying to determine if the two incidents are related.
Anyone who lives in the area and has surveillance video that may help with the investigation can contact police at 315-223-3556 or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-866-730-8477.