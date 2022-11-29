Police make 2 arrests following struggle for handgun during traffic stop in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Two men are facing several charges after pulling an illegal gun out in front of police during a traffic stop in Utica Monday night.
Officers stopped a vehicle on Mohawk Street near Bleecker Street just before 10 p.m. while surveilling an area where shots were recently fired.
There were three people in the vehicle, including 43-year-old Michael Reed in the front passenger seat and 23-year-old Thomas Lopez in the back seat.
Officers learned there was a warrant out for Lopez’s arrest and ordered him to step out of the vehicle. Police say Lopez then took out a handgun and passed it to Reed in the front seat. The officers told Reed to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. As police were struggling to get the gun from Reed, Lopez allegedly tried to choke one of the officers from behind. An officer discharged his Taser at Lopez but because he was wearing such heavy clothing, it had little effect.
The officers were eventually able to get both Reed and Lopez out of the vehicle, but say the two continued to resist arrest and had to be taken to the ground to be placed in handcuffs.
Police confiscated the gun, which was a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson reported stolen out of Georgia.
Both Lopez and Reed were charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest.
Reed is is also facing an additional drug possession charge.
The driver of the vehicle was issued traffic tickets.