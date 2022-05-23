Police make arrest after man allegedly points gun at another driver in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Little Falls man was arrested after allegedly pointing was appeared to be a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Utica.
On Sunday, May 22, Utica police were called to the area of Broad and Oriskany streets around 3:30 p.m. after a man was reportedly driving aggressively and cutting off other vehicles.
According to police, the suspect pulled up next to another vehicle and started shouting, pulling out what appeared to be a black pistol and pointing it directly at the driver.
After brandishing the weapon, the suspect sped away on Oriskany Street and then onto Route 5S. A “be on the lookout” was then issued for the vehicle in question.
Later that day, the Little Falls Police Department found the vehicle occupied by 25-year-old Cody Lewter, who matched the description of the suspect in the Utica incident.
Police also found a black airsoft pistol while searching the vehicle.
Lewter was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree menacing due to a prior menacing conviction and criminal possession of a weapon.