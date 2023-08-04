Police: New Hartford Walmart Loss Prevention Employee Allegedly Assaulted While Trying to Stop Theft

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A loss prevention employee at the New Hartford Walmart was almost pepper sprayed when trying to prevent an alleged theft.
Wednesday night, New Hartford Police were called to Walmart on Commercial Drive for a larceny-in-progress report.
Officers located three suspects in the parking lot "attempting to load a large amount of stolen store merchandise into a vehicle. The Three suspects were detained by police," NHPD said.
After an investigation at the scene, "36-year-old Dereca Gilmore, along with two juveniles, stole over $500 of store merchandise and began to flee the store with the merchandise in shopping carts," police said.
The investigation also revealed that a member of the loss prevention team stopped the suspects.
"Gilmore attempted to discharge pepper spray upon the loss prevention member. Gilmore and the juveniles then physically assaulted the loss prevention member by punching her in the face and head multiple times. Gilmore and the juveniles then continued into the parking lot and were the process of loading the stolen merchandise into a vehicle when the police arrived and apprehended all three, " NHPD said.
The victim sustained "severe contusions to the face and head" and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Gilmore was arrested and charged with robbery and assault.
Gillmore was taken to the New Hartford Police Department and then brought to the Oneida County Jail, where she was held for arraignment.
Police said that "the two juveniles involved were charged by The New Hartford Police Criminal Investigation Division. The 14-year-old will be referred to The Oneida County Probation Department and the 17- year-old will be arraigned in Oneida County Youth Part Court."