Police Presence at Former Chadwicks Word of Life Church Building

CHADWICKS, N.Y. -- A large police presence at the former Word of Life Church in Chadwicks could be seen this morning.
New Hartford Police were investigating a report of a burglary at the location, where, in 2015, 19-year-old Lucas Leonard was beaten to death and his brother, Christopher, was left severely injured.
A contractor who'd been doing work in the building about a month ago returned Friday to find the door no longer secured.
There were also signs of criminal mischief inside the building.
Police safely cleared the building to make sure no one was still inside.