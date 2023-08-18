Police Responded to Call for Knife Held to Throat

UTICA, N.Y. -- A 42-year-old Utica man is charged with menacing after holding a knife to a victim's throat.

On Aug. 16, the Utica Police Department was called to the 1000 block of Oswego Street for a menacing investigation.

Once they arrived, police learned that a victim had contacted the department because a knife was held to the victim's throat while driving together with the suspect when an argument took place.

"The suspect was angry at the victim for a variety of things, [which] included not providing him with enough money to purchase narcotics," police said.

As the argument escalated, the suspect took out a folding knife and held it to the victim's throat while threatening them with it.

"The victim was ultimately able to flee the vehicle and contact the police," UPD said.

Police ultimately detained Michael Marocco without incident.

"A knife was subsequently located on his person, and he was taken into custody," police added.

Marocco is charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

