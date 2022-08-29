Police: Rome man found with purple drug containing fentanyl during traffic stop

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Friday after police say he was found in possession of a purple fentanyl mixture.
Police tried to stop 33-year-old Dale Croniser Jr. as he was driving near Bouck Street just before 10:30 a.m. Police say Croniser stopped the vehicle and ran away, but officers pursued him and took him into custody shortly after.
Croniser, who is on parole for a drug charge, has a suspended license and was driving a vehicle with switched plates, according to police.
Police say at the time of his arrest, Croniser had nearly 14 grams of a purple powder that tested positive for fentanyl. He also had a digital scale, packing materials and $885 in cash.
Croniser was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation.