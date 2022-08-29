 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up into the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Yates, Seneca, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Tompkins, and Madison Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Police: Rome man found with purple drug containing fentanyl during traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
Dale Croniser Jr.

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Friday after police say he was found in possession of a purple fentanyl mixture.

Police tried to stop 33-year-old Dale Croniser Jr. as he was driving near Bouck Street just before 10:30 a.m. Police say Croniser stopped the vehicle and ran away, but officers pursued him and took him into custody shortly after.

Croniser, who is on parole for a drug charge, has a suspended license and was driving a vehicle with switched plates, according to police.

Police say at the time of his arrest, Croniser had nearly 14 grams of a purple powder that tested positive for fentanyl. He also had a digital scale, packing materials and $885 in cash.

Croniser was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Recommended for you