Police searching for group of males accused of stealing elderly woman's purse in North Utica

  • Updated
  • 0
First Source Federal Credit Union Utica

Earl Davis // WKTV

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for several males who allegedly attacked an elderly woman and stole her purse in North Utica Thursday.

Just after 11 a.m., officers were called to the North Utica Shopping Center for a reported robbery.

Police say the males approached the older woman, pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and other property. She was not seriously injured during the attack, according to police.

The suspects then got into a white Honda Accord with the license plate number HGC-6111 and headed eastbound on Herkimer Road. According to police, that vehicle was previously reported stolen in Utica.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 315-223-3510.

 

