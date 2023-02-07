Police searching for suspect in burglary at Karma restaurant in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for a person of interest following a burglary at Karma Asian Fusion Cuisine in Whitestown Plaza Tuesday morning.
Photos of the person were posted to the police department’s Facebook page asking for the public’s help identifying them.
Around 9 a.m., police say the suspect broke into the restaurant and stole an undetermined amount of cash along with two iPads.
The person in the photo is wearing tan and black boots as well as a hoodie and jacket both dark in color.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with police by calling 315-736-1944 or emailing tips@whitesboropd.org.