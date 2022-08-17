Police searching for suspects after 2 victims, including a 12-year-old, shot in West Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for suspects after two people were shot near a candlelight vigil on Columbia Street Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a 12-year-old gunshot victim. The child’s mother told police they were at the vigil on Columbia Street when shots were fired and the 12-year-old was shot in the jaw.
The child was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Syracuse hospital for surgery to remove the bullet. Police say the 12-year-old is expected to survive.
Around the same time officers were responding to that call, police were also notified of another gunshot victim at Sunset and Oswego streets.
Police say a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times but was uncooperative with police during the investigation, telling officers that Santa Claus had shot him and refusing to provide any other information.
However, officers were able to determine that this man was also likely near the vigil when he was shot.
The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated and is also expected to survive.
Police say more than 20 9mm casings were found at two locations and at least five vehicles were damaged by gunfire.
While there may be other victims, police say none have come forward so far.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 315-223-3556 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-730-8477 or www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.