Police searching for suspects in assault at Union Station that left man in critical condition

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are still searching for suspects in a violent attack that happened early Sunday morning at Union Station.
Officers were called to the train station around 6:30 a.m. regarding a man who was bleeding heavily from serious injuries. Police say video surveillance showed the man was beaten by three unknown people who fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.
The victim was admitted to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510 or submit a tip at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.