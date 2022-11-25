Police searching for witnesses in stabbing at pizza place in Yorkville

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Yorkville police are searching for witnesses and suspects following a stabbing at a pizza place on Champlin Avenue the night before Thanksgiving.
A driver told police about the stabbing around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday while going through one of the sobriety checkpoints on Whitesboro Street.
Units from Yorkville and New York Mills were sent to Capo’s Pizzeria to investigate and found evidence of a recent assault. Officers secured the area so they could collect the evidence.
A few minutes after arriving at the scene, police were notified of a 23-year-old man who had just come to the St. Luke’s Emergency Room with multiple stab wounds in his back.
Police are looking to speak with anyone who was at the scene during the stabbing or has video from the Champlin Avenue or Campbell Avenue areas during that time. Anyone with any information can contact the Yorkville Police Department at 315-736-8331 or email fallen@yorkvillepolice.org.
Due to his injuries, the victim was transferred to St. Elizabeth Medical Center shortly after midnight on Thanksgiving where he was last listed as stable.