Police seize ghost gun, drugs during arrest in East Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police seized a ghost gun and drugs during an arrest late Sunday night in East Utica.
Around 10:30 p.m., it was reported that a man had a handgun in the area of Albany Street and Kossuth Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the suspect leaving a convenience store and attempted to stop him. That’s when police say 36-year-old Desmond Anthony grabbed onto his waistband before running from the scene.
Police say Anthony discarded a handgun as the officers were pursuing him.
Anthony was stopped a short distance away and taken into custody. Police say during the arrest, officers found what is suspected to be crack cocaine in Anthony’s pocket.
Officers also seized the discarded gun, which police say was a 9mm untraceable ghost gun.
Anthony was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, obstruction of governmental administration and criminal possession of a controlled substance.