Police: Suspect bites 3 officers during arrest in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Three Utica police officers were injured while arresting a suspect Wednesday evening.
Patrol units went to a residence on the 700 block of Lansing Street just after 7 p.m. to arrest 25-year-old Akins White on a warrant for assault charges stemming from an incident that happened earlier in the day.
Police say White aggressively resisted arrest, and attacked three officers at the scene, biting them and puncturing their skin.
The officers ultimately had to use a Taser to get handcuffs on White, but say he was still combative until he was placed in the patrol car.
White was charged with third-degree assault from the initial incident earlier in the day and three counts of second-degree assault on the officers, as well as harassment, resisting arrest and a parole violation.
The three officers went to the hospital to be treated and were out of work for a period of time due to their injuries.