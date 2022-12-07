Potentially pivotal testimony in Matthew Westcott murder trial

Murder defendant, Matthew Westcott, accused of shooting and killing his brother, James, last year, once again chose to wear his orange prison jumpsuit at his trial, in Oneida County Court, Wednesday. EMTs, paramedics and an emergency medicine doctor detailed the extensive measures they undertook to save his brother's life, both at the Taberg home, where he was shot, and, at Rome Memorial Hospital. Graphic pictures accompanied the testimony.
Wednesday afternoon, a NYS Police sergeant, who was at the scene in Taberg in September, 2021, said he read Matthew Westcott his Miranda rights, and Westcott said, "I'm sorry. He was a threat. He threatened everybody...It was an every day thing." The sergeant said Matthew Westcott told him he didn't remember loading the gun. He just remembered his father taking it from him. The prosecution says it's a crime of anger and rage. Defense has said it was self defense.
Wednesday, a juror fainted during the trial. The emergency room doctor who was on the witness stand rushed to her side. She recovered, and was excused from the trial and replaced with an alternate. Testimony resumes Thursday morning. Still to testify- defendant Matthew Westcott's brother, Michael Westcott.