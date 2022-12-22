Registered sex offender accused of forcing woman into sexual acts while threatening her with screwdriver

UTICA, N.Y. – A registered sex offender from Utica is facing charges after allegedly forcing a woman to perform sexual acts against her will while holding a screwdriver to her neck.
Utica police say 36-year-old Don Williams forced the woman, who he did not know, into an apartment building on Bleecker Street around 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 and forced her into the sexual acts while threatening her with the screwdriver. The victim told police the suspect eventually let her go and she immediately called for help.
The victim described her assailant to police, and members of the Sex Offender Registration Unit were able to help identify Williams, who was a Level 2 offender, as a suspect. The victim then identified Williams as her alleged attacker after viewing a photo array.
Officers were not able to find Williams right away, but he eventually turned himself in around 2 a.m. on Thursday.
Williams was charged with first-degree rape, strangulation and unlawful imprisonment.
In 2019, Williams was sentenced to two years in state prison after he was convicted of deviate sexual intercourse and sexual contact with a victim under 17.