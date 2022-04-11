Registered sex offender charged with sexual abuse in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. -- A registered sex offender from Whitestown was arrested last week after authorities say he had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 17 in the summer of 2020.
According to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, 40-year-old David Giacona subjected the girl to sexual contact at a home in Whitestown.
Giacona, who is a Level 3 registered sex offender, was arrested on April 8 and charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was remanded to the Oneida County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.
The victim has been offered services through the child advocacy center and an order of protection has been issued on her behalf.
According to the state sex offender registry, Giacona was previously convicted of second-degree rape in 2004 and was sentenced to two to four years in prison. His victim in that case was 14 years old.