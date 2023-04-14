 Skip to main content
Revelations uncovered in notorious local killer Benedict DiPiazza's parole hearing transcripts

  • Updated
  • 0

NewsChannel 2 obtained a copy of Benedict DiPiazza's parole hearing transcripts.

Friday, NewsChannel 2 received the transcripts we requested from the state, from notorious local killer, Benedict DiPiazza's, recent parole hearing, that resulted in his being released.

DiPiazza is now a free man, after serving 58 years in prison for the 1964 murder of 17-year-old Noreen Jones, who he shot six times as she hid under a desk in the Frankfort Village Clerk's Office, adjoining the police station.

Benedict DiPiazza

He shot her six times. Jones' family has always maintained that the two never dated; that DiPiazza was fixated on the 17-year-old; obsessed with her. In his parole interview, DiPiazza makes some admissions about this, offering a look into his state of mind at the time of the crime.

A parole officer asks DiPiazza if he wanted Jones to be his girl and DiPiazza said he can't deny that. Then the parole officer asked if jones ever considered DiPiazza her steady boyfriend. The killer said, 'no she didn't. I am not going to lie about that. That's the case."

As for DiPiazza's state of mind at the time of the crime, a parole officer asks DiPiazza, "And is that still to this day the way you sort of think about it, you kind of lost it a little bit?"

To which DiPiazza replies, "I mean, I don't know what else it could be. It was an innocent girl and I was young myself."

The parole board, in their decision to release DiPiazza, said they based that decision, in part, on his completion of programming while behind bars, advanced age, 79, and the fact that he's served more than 58 years in prison for the crime.

Dipiazza was released April 11th to the Schenectady area. At his parole hearing, he expressed an intention to stay at least 50 miles from Frankfort.

Download PDF DiPiazza transcripts

