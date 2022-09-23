Rome City School District employee charged with predatory sexual assault against a child

ROME, N.Y. -- A custodian in the Rome City School District has been indicted by a grand jury following a sex abuse investigation.
Jerry Studer, 58, is accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13 over the past two years.
Studer has been charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
Rome Superintendent Peter Blake says Studer is a district employee but is currently on leave. The superintendent also told NEWSChannel 2 that the investigation did not involve the school.
Studer was arraigned Friday and remanded to the Oneida County jail.
An order of protection has been issued on the girl’s behalf. She has also been offered services through the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.