Rome man accused of having sexual contact with 14-year-old girl

ROME, N.Y. – A 20-year-old man from Rome is facing sexual abuse charges after allegedly having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.
According to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, the abuse happened in Rome in May of 2022.
Following the investigation, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Hamilton and charged him with second-degree rape, a D felony.
Hamilton was arraigned and remanded to the Oneida County jail without bail.
An order of protection has been issued against Hamilton on the victim’s behalf. She has also been offered services through the Child Advocacy Center.