Rome man accused of slashing wife in the hand with kitchen knife

ROME, N.Y. - A Rome man was arrested after allegedly slashing his wife in the hand with a kitchen knife during a fight.
Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call at the home of 57-year-old Christopher Hale shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.
A physical domestic dispute reportedly broke out between Hale and his wife.
An investigation by deputies on-scene found that during the dispute, Hale swung a kitchen knife at his wife causing a laceration to her hand.
Hale was taken into custody and charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non life-threatening injuries and later released.
Hale was transported to the Oneida County Jail to await arraignment at the Central Arraignment Court.