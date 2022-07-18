Rome man accused of stealing runner's iPod on Madison County trail

TOWN OF LENOX, N.Y. – A Rome man is accused of attacking another man who was running along a trail in Madison County on Friday.
According to New York State Police, a 62-year-old man was running along a trail in the town of Lenox when he came across two pit bulls that were not on leashes. The runner hid behind a tree when police say the 22-year-old Shalako Simon II, the owner of the dogs, confronted him.
Simon allegedly grabbed the victim and started punching him in the face before taking his iPod and headphones.
The victim went to state police headquarters in Oneida to report the alleged assault and then went to the hospital to be evaluated and treated.
Simon was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.