Rome man accused of threatening employees with knife at Harpoon Eddie's in Sylvan Beach

ROME, N.Y. – Employees had to escort a Rome man out of Harpoon Eddie’s in Sylvan Beach over the weekend after he threatened them with a knife, according to New York State Police.
The incident happened on Saturday, July 16, when 41-year-old Zachary Martin reportedly became intoxicated and had to be escorted off of the premises. Police say while employees were removing him from the property, he pulled out a knife and threatened them.
Martin was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.