Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rome man accused of threatening employees with knife at Harpoon Eddie's in Sylvan Beach

Arrest handcuffs

Associated Press

ROME, N.Y. – Employees had to escort a Rome man out of Harpoon Eddie’s in Sylvan Beach over the weekend after he threatened them with a knife, according to New York State Police.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 16, when 41-year-old Zachary Martin reportedly became intoxicated and had to be escorted off of the premises. Police say while employees were removing him from the property, he pulled out a knife and threatened them.

Martin was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

