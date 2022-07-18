Rome man arrested for 4th time in 2 weeks during stolen vehicle investigation

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested for the fourth time in two weeks on Thursday after police say he was found driving a stolen vehicle.
Rome police say the vehicle was reported stolen around 4 p.m. on July 14. About three hours later, a patrol officer spotted the vehicle at the Fastrac at 1610 Black River Boulevard, driven by a man police recognized as 30-year-old Lorenzo Dugger.
Dugger did not comply when the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, leading to a short pursuit before Dugger hit a curb, disabling the vehicle and damaging the passenger side and tires.
When the vehicle became disabled, police say Dugger ran away on foot. The officer chased Dugger and took him into custody shortly after.
Dugger was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and multiple traffic violations.
According to Rome police, Dugger has been arrested 10 times since January and is facing the following charges related to other incidents:
- Harassment
- Criminal mischief
- Criminal tampering
- Resisting arrest
- Criminal trespass
- Petit larceny
- Trespassing
- Menacing
- Reckless Driving
Dugger was released with appearance tickets after his arrests. Police say several arrest warrants had to be issued after Dugger failed to appear at his scheduled court dates.