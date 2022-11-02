 Skip to main content
Rome man charged with DWI after crashing into porch on East Dominick Street

  • Updated
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police say a man had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he crashed on East Dominick Street in Rome early Wednesday morning.

According to police, 51-year-old David Combs crashed his Ford F-150 on the 800 block of East Dominick Street just after 2 a.m., hitting an empty parked vehicle and the porch of a home before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.

Police say Combs’ blood alcohol level was .17% at the time of the crash.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated.

Police say Combs suffered minor injuries but declined treatment at the scene.

Crash on East Dominick Street in Rome

