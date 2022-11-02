Rome man charged with DWI after crashing into porch on East Dominick Street

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police say a man had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he crashed on East Dominick Street in Rome early Wednesday morning.
According to police, 51-year-old David Combs crashed his Ford F-150 on the 800 block of East Dominick Street just after 2 a.m., hitting an empty parked vehicle and the porch of a home before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.
Police say Combs’ blood alcohol level was .17% at the time of the crash.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated.
Police say Combs suffered minor injuries but declined treatment at the scene.