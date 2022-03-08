Rome man facing DWI charges after driving with BAC 3 times the legal limit, police say

VERONA, N.Y. – A Rome man with two prior DWI convictions was allegedly driving on the Thruway in the town of Verona over the weekend with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.
New York State Police stopped say 55-year-old Dale Jenkins, of Rome, was stopped for a traffic violation on Saturday, March 5 around 9:45 p.m. Troopers found Jenkins to be intoxicated and discovered he was driving with a suspended license.
Jenkins blood alcohol level was determined to be .22% at the time of his arrest.
Since Jenkins had two prior DWI convictions within the last 10 years, he is also required to use an ignition interlock device, which state police say was not in his vehicle.
Jenkins was charged with:
- Driving while intoxicated
- Aggravated driving while intoxicated
- Aggravated unlicensed operation
- Operating a motor vehicle with no ignition interlock device
Police say Jenkins received appearance tickets and was released to a sober third party.