Rome man facing several felony child sex abuse charges

A Rome man is facing several felony charges after New York State Police say he sexually abused a girl under the age of 17 for several months.
State police launched an investigation in the spring after abuse allegations were made against 44-year-old Michael E. Fox.
During the investigation, which was conducted with the help of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, state police say they discovered Fox sexually abused the girl from the winter of 2020 through the summer of 2021.
The case was handed over to a grand jury earlier this month.
The grand jury indicted Fox on the following charges:
- Five counts of predatory sexual assault against a child
- Three counts of first-degree rape
- First-degree attempted rape
- Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act
- Two counts of first-degree sexual abuse
- Endangering the welfare of a child
A warrant was issued and Fox was arrested on Thursday.
An order of protection has also been issued on behalf of the child.